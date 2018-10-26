Camila Cabello might be semi new to this whole solo thing, but she's already proved that her music videos can stand up with the best of them.

In fact, Cabello's video for "Never Be the Same" is a finalist for the E! People's Choice Awards Music Video of 2018 category and she is up against some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande.

During her short time as a solo artist—following her departure from the girl group Fifth Harmony—the 21-year-old singer has released a slew of fun and visually-enticing music videos. From her "Never Be the Same" video to "Havana," Cabello has been slaying the video game since day one and we are obsessed with them all.

Not only is her music video a PCAs finalist, but the singer is also up for Album of 2018 for Camila and Female Artist of 2018, because the girl is talented!