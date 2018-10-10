Will Smith is showing us a whole new world.

The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the first look at the posters for the live-action Aladdin movie. On the poster is the iconic gold genie lamp, and the saying, "Choose wisely."

The Men in Black star will be playing the bubbly and comedic Genie in the live-action film, who was previously voiced by the late Robin Williams.

Smith and the rest of the cast began filming in Sept. 2017, right before the film celebrated it's 25th anniversary in November. "We just started shooting Aladdin and I wanted to intro you guys to our new family… Mena Massoud/Aladdin, Naomi Scott/Princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari/Jafar, and I'm over here gettin my Genie on," he shared in a group selfie.

In addition to the main cast, new characters are going to be introduced in the reboot, with actors like Nasim Pedrad and Billy Magnussen joining in on the fun. And not only are there new characters, but new songs as well, which will be written by famed composer Alan Menken and the Tony Award-winning songwriters of Dear Evan Hansen, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.