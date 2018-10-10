Alec Baldwin Sparks Criticism With "Black People Love Me" Comments

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Oct. 10, 2018 1:36 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Alec Baldwin, The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter/Miller Mobley

It's as if Alec Baldwin knew this comment was not going to go over well. 

During a newly published interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor and upcoming host of an eponymous Sunday night talk show encountered a fan on a New York City street, who complimented him on his SNL impersonation of President Donald Trump

"I don't know how to say this and I don't want to get it wrong either, because everything is a minefield of bombs going off," Baldwin told THR in reference to the encounter. "But ever since I played Trump, black people love me. They love me. Everywhere I go, black people go crazy. I think it's because they're most afraid of Trump. I'm not going to paint every African-American person with the same brush, but a significant number of them are sitting there going, 'This is going to be bad for black folks.'"

Watch

Mel B's Special Shout Out to #MeToo & Time's Up Supporters

The comments have since sparked criticism online, where readers have taken to question the generalization. 

"Black people going crazy over Alec Baldwin is news to me," one reader tweeted. 

"Said no black person ever..." another critic retorted. 

"Is this in character?" a third person asked. 

Read

Alec Baldwin Calls Twitter Feud With Donald Trump "Surreal"

Alec Baldwin, The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter/Miller Mobley

The actor also discussed his thoughts on the #MeToo Movement that has swept Hollywood and society at large in the course of the past year. 

"It's not a witch hunt because a witch hunt indicates that there is very little truth, if none at all, and there is a lot of truth here. But what worries me is that this is a fire that needs constant kindling," he said. 

The Golden Globe winner went on to reveal that a publication had reached out to a former 1980s co-star last fall. Baldwin said that actress, who was unnamed in THR's report at the request of the actor and was reportedly a minor at the time of the film, notified him. 

"She goes, 'Alec, they called me and they said that a wardrobe person said you sexually molested me and that you constantly had me sitting on your lap and they asked me for a comment,'" Baldwin recalled to the magazine. "I go, 'My God, what did you say?' And she said, 'I told them it was ridiculous, that you never groped me.'"

As the actor continued, "I just remember thinking in that moment, 'Wow, they're looking for people. This is a fire that needs fresh wood, and they're coming for me.'"

To read the full interview, visit The Hollywood Reporter

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Alec Baldwin , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kris Jenner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice "Devastated" Over Joe Giudice's Deportation Order

Will Smith

Will Smith Grants Our Wish by Unveiling Live-Action Aladdin Poster

Kate Middleton, Duchess Catherine

Kate Middleton's Night Out at the Museum Isn't Complete Without Velvet Heels

Karlie Kloss

Bravo Announces New Project Runway Host and Judges, Including Karlie Kloss and Christian Siriano

Verne Troyer

Verne Troyer's Cause of Death Ruled as Suicide

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.