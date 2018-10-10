Mom's ready to have some late-night fun.

When the sun began to set Wednesday evening in London, Kate Middleton was able to step out and visit a very special museum.

The Duchess of Cambridge traveled to the Victoria and Albert Museum to preview some of the nearly 800,000 images featured in the new Photography Centre of the museum.

Wearing a plaid Erdem dress, Kate completed her look with a purple belt and a small clutch. And yes, we spy some velvet heels that are the perfect match to the look.

"The Duchess of Cambridge is opening the @V_and_A's new Photography Centre this evening—HRH's first visit since becoming the museum's first Royal Patron last March," the Royal Family shared on Twitter while giving a preview of some of the items.