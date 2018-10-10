Teresa Giudice "Devastated" Over Joe Giudice's Deportation Order

Teresa Giudice is trying to be "strong" for her four daughters following Joe Giudice's deportation order.

A Pennsylvania immigration court judge ruled on Wednesday that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star's husband is to be deported to his native Italy after his release from prison. Joe is set to be released from prison in March 2019 and is then expected to be transferred into ICE custody.

"On Oct. 10, Mr. Guidice was ordered removed by an immigration judge with the Executive Office for Immigration Review. Mr. Guidice has reserved his right to appeal the decision to the Board of Immigration Appeals and has 30 days to file an appeal before the order becomes final," a statement from ICE reads. "As standard practice, ICE, through its Criminal Alien Program (CAP) works with the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to identify foreign-born nationals who are amenable to removal. These aliens are placed in removal proceedings while serving their criminal sentences in order to reduce ICE detention costs and expedite removals once BOP transfers are completed."