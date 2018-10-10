The $6 Secret to Cardi B's Makeup at the American Music Awards

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Oct. 10, 2018 12:21 PM

Cardi B's makeup at last night's American Music Awards is proof that glam beauty doesn't have to be expensive.

Inspired by her Dolce & Gabbana gown and headdress, celebrity makeup artist Erika La' Pearl used drugstore products to bring her flawless beauty to life.

"When I first saw Cardi's dress, I had actually planned on creating a neutral look, but then as we were doing her makeup today we decided to have a little more fun and add some color," the makeup artist said in a statement. "We opted for dewy skin with pops of purples and pinks on her eyes and a subtle, cobalt blue lash."

In partnership with L'Oreal Paris (who was also responsible for Camila Cabello and Amber Heard's beauty looks at the AMAs), the celebrity makeup artist completed a 10-step makeup routine, starting with her eyes. First, she used pink tones Paradise Enchanted Scented Eyeshadow Palette to create the base for her colorful eyeshadow. Then, she layered hues Violet Amour and Avenue des Roses from the Colour Riche Pocket Palette for dimension and a brighter stare. 

AMAs 2018 Best Dressed Stars: Vanessa Hudgens, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez and More

Once the shadows were in place, she made the entire look pop with two products on her bottom lashes. First, she lined them with a purple-toned eyeliner from the brand. Then, for an unexpected yet very effective twist, Erika swapped out the classic black mascara for the Voluminous Original Mascara in Cobalt Blue—a $6 product that made a major (although subtle) impact on her overall beauty.

In the star's full body shots, you can't quite tell that she's wearing blue mascara. However, when you get closer the product swap complements the eyeshadow pigments and gives life to her look. After the beauty pro applied foundation, highlighter, blush and the Colour Riche Matte Lipstick in Matte-ly In Love, her overall beauty was stunning on the red carpet.

Are you ready to add blue mascara to your beauty arsenal?

