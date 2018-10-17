The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards are quickly approaching, and the excitement is getting our hearts racing and blood pumping!

As it turns out, that feeling we have about the upcoming PCAs is also the exact same feeling we get when watching each of the finalists for Drama Movie of 2018.

Sure, the type of adrenaline running through our bodies when we see Emily Bluntand John Krasinski try to survive a world overrun with terrifying creatures in A Quiet Place is completely different than the kind we feel while watching Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan get it on in Fifty Shades Freed, but it's still a total rush.

No matter which Drama Movie of 2018 you choose, when you watch them you'll definitely be on the edge of your seat...we know we always seem to be.

A Quiet Place and Fifty Shades Freed aren't the only films on the PCAs finalist list that will cause you to heat up and panic a little bit while watching...there are three more amazing contenders vying for that trophy as well.