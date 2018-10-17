Universal Pictures
by Sam Howell | Wed., Oct. 17, 2018 8:00 AM
Universal Pictures
The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards are quickly approaching, and the excitement is getting our hearts racing and blood pumping!
As it turns out, that feeling we have about the upcoming PCAs is also the exact same feeling we get when watching each of the finalists for Drama Movie of 2018.
Sure, the type of adrenaline running through our bodies when we see Emily Bluntand John Krasinski try to survive a world overrun with terrifying creatures in A Quiet Place is completely different than the kind we feel while watching Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan get it on in Fifty Shades Freed, but it's still a total rush.
No matter which Drama Movie of 2018 you choose, when you watch them you'll definitely be on the edge of your seat...we know we always seem to be.
A Quiet Place and Fifty Shades Freed aren't the only films on the PCAs finalist list that will cause you to heat up and panic a little bit while watching...there are three more amazing contenders vying for that trophy as well.
The spy thriller Red Sparrow, for example, shows off some of Jennifer Lawrence's best action-packed moments. Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth goes to war in 12 Strong, which is intense all on its own. And Bella Thorne struggles to fall in love and fight a medical condition in Midnight Sun.
Talk about drama!
What's even more dramatic than the plots of these films is that the last day to vote for this year's PCAs finalists is almost upon us. Voting closes on Friday, Oct. 19, so make sure you show your favorite flick some love before then!
But if you're still on the fence on which of these drama films to vote for, we've got the perfect cheat sheet for you! Keep scrolling to learn more about the finalists for Drama Movie of 2018.
Disclaimer: You're going to get hooked on the intense, white-knuckle energy from these films.
The Cast of Outlander Might Be More Excited About Their PCAs Finalist Status Than Their Diehard Fans
Perfect World Pictures, Universal Pictures
Fifty Shades Freed
Cast: Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan.
Plot: In the third and final film of the Fifty Shades franchise, Ana (Johnson) and Christian (Dornan) have gotten married, but have to navigate a rocky relationship while staying safe from Ana's stalker ex-boss.
Release Date: Feb. 9, 2018
Other PCAs Finalist Nods: Movie of 2018 and Dornan is a finalist for Drama Movie Star of 2018
Warner Bros. Pictures
12 Strong
Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon, Michael Peña, and Trevante Rhodes.
Plot: The American war drama follows the U.S. Army Special Forces troop deployed to Afghanistan in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
Release Date: Jan. 19, 2018
Other PCAs Nominations: Hemsworth for Drama Movie Star of 2018
20th Century Fox
Red Sparrow
Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Jeremy Irons
Plot: The spy thriller tells the story of a former Russian ballerina who is blackmailed into joining a Russian intelligence agency, where she must work with a CIA agent assigned to uncover a mole.
Release Date: Mar. 2, 2018
Other PCAs Nominations: Lawrence for Drama Movie Star of 2018
Open Road Films
Midnight Sun
Cast: Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger
Plot: In this romantic drama, a girl with a condition that prevents her from being exposed to sunlight falls in love, and must decide whether or not to be honest with the boy she's falling for, or pretend to live a normal life instead.
Release Date: Mar. 23, 2018
Paramount Pictures
A Quiet Place
Cast: Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.
Plot: The post-apocalyptic film follows the Abbott Family as they try to survive a world in which sightless, indestructible monsters with hyper-sonic hearing have killed off most of the Earth's humans and animals.
Release Date: Apr. 6, 2018
Other PCAs Nominations: Movie of 2018 plus both Krasinski and Blunt for Drama Movie Star of 2018
Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!
They Might Be Mean, But PCAs Finalist Jimmy Kimmel's ''Celebrity Mean Tweets'' Skit Always Makes Us Laugh
See Paige, Nikki and Brie Bella Smash Up Some Cars on Total Divas: "We Have Some Aggression We Need to Take Out"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?