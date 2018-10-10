by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Oct. 10, 2018 12:00 PM
Jewelry is cool, but have you ever received an engagement ring from your dream man?
Close to two months after Priyanka Chopra confirmed her engagement to Nick Jonas, the Hollywood actress still can't get over how special her new piece of bling is.
At the same time, the Quantico star can't hide her happiness after finding such a special man in Nick.
"I'm excited. It's a very different feeling," Priyanka shared with E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi as Tiffany & Co. celebrated the 2018 Tiffany Blue Book Collection. "I never realized that having a boyfriend and having a fiancé are completely different."
She continued, "It just feels different. There's gravitas. You feel like family, which is just so different."
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.
As fans continue to hope for a wedding sooner rather than later, both parties are staying quiet on any specific plans.
Instead, they are enjoying their new relationship status and sharing why this romance is so special.
"I can go into all of it and get all mushy, but I think the thing that really connected both of us was our love for family and faith and the importance of being connected to those," Nick previously shared with E! News' Jason Kennedy on the Today show. "They are always going to be there for you. We found that in each other as well, which is a beautiful thing and I'm excited to start our lives together."
When asked about her fiancé's remarks, Priyanka couldn't help but agree.
"We have that in common very much," she shared with a smile on her face. "We've known each other for a couple of years but we dated for just a little while, but I think that's the one thing we really connect on is our love for family and knowing faith is so important to us."
During Tuesday night's star-studded event at Studio 525, stars including Kim Kardashian, Mary J. Blige, Rachel Brosnahan and Zoë Kravitz explored Tiffany & Co's latest collection. And yes, some were hoping to take some new bling home forever.
"I love Tiffany. I think the collection is beautiful," Priyanka shared with us while showcasing her pieces for the night. "Please can she have it?"
