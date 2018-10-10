Beyoncé's Parents Reunite at Last On the Run II Tour Concert

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Oct. 10, 2018 11:54 AM

Beyonce, Tina Knowles Lawson, Mathew Knowles

Beyoncé really does bring everyone together.

Her parents Tina Knowles Lawson and Mathew Knowles, who divorced in 2011, reunited at the singer and husband Jay-Z's final On the Run II tour concert in Seattle last week. On Tuesday night, Tina posted on Instagram a few pics of her, her ex-husband and Bey backstage at CenturyLink Field, including a photo of the three posing together and an image of her and Mathew kissing their daughter.

Tina also reposted a pic Beyoncé shared, which shows Matthew standing with the singer as she holds a giant bouquet of roses.

"Love seeing this in Seattle ! Daddy and daughter❤️" Tina wrote.

Celebrities Attend Beyoncé & Jay-Z's L.A. On the Run II Tour Stop

Mathew posted the same pics on his own page on Wednesday, writing, "This past weekend I was able to spend time with family and witness one of THE greatest shows of all time. I was overjoyed to be apart of the experience... #mathewknowles #otrii #seattle #family #fun #goodtimes #amazingshow #houston #texas."

Since their split, the singer's parents have reunited publicly before, but not often.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's On the Run II world stadium tour began in June in Wales.

Many celebrities have been spotted at their shows, including Kim Kardashian and sister Kourtney KardashianKylie Jenner and beau Travis ScottAshton Kutcher and wife Mila KunisOprah Winfrey and BFF Gayle KingMariah Carey and Michelle Obama, who was Tina's guest at a Paris concert.

"Thank you to all of our loved ones who came out to support OTR2," Beyoncé wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. And a huge thank you to the hardest working crew in show business. We couldn't have done this without each of you beautiful human beings.

"To Shawn Carter, my Clyde, my best friend: this journey on OTR2 has been a highlight of my life. Thank you for every moment. I'll be your hype man any day!" the singer continued, in a special not to her husband. "To the Hive and all the fans who supported OTR2, cheers to you and I. Salud!"

