That's what sisters are for!

Jessica Simpson came to support little sister Ashlee Simpson-Ross during her first live performance in years alongside husband Evan Ross on Sunday's season finale of ASHLEE+EVAN.

"I'm so happy you came. It means the world to me," Ashlee tells her big sister. "It's all happening," Jessica responded. "I can't wait for your show next," Ashlee hinted.

Not so fast Ash, Jess isn't ready just yet, but she would be up for a duet with her sister!

Whether they're making music together or on their own, the sisters have always supported each other.

"My sister and I have a really cool relationship. We've always definitely supported each other through everything that we've done," Ashlee revealed to the camera. "She's never missed one of my first shows."

"She definitely gives me a confidence, but kinda feels like it might have been easier in front of a bunch of strangers," a nervous Ashlee added.