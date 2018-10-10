HGTV Star Leanne Ford Is Pregnant With a Baby Girl

Baby on board!

HGTV star Leanne Ford is pregnant! The Restored by the Fords interior designer is expecting her first child with her husband, Erik, the couple confirmed to the exciting baby news to People on Wednesday. Leanne, 37, and Erik, 35, are set to welcome a daughter in mid-March.

The couple, who found out that they're expecting in August, had only recently started trying before they conceived. "So many women have trouble getting pregnant and so many of my friends have kind of had their woes about it, so I just assumed that would be the case and you just assume it's going to take a long time, and it didn't," Leanne told People.

Erik also shared that he was "really surprised and instantaneously happy, so that felt really amazing because I wasn't expecting it."