See Claire Foy and More Stars' First Vogue Covers

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Oct. 10, 2018 7:35 AM
Welcome to the big leagues, Claire Foy!
The 34-year-old actress, best known for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, has just reached a career milestone by landing her first Vogue cover. Appearing in the magazine's November issue, Foy promotes two films—First Man and The Girl in the Spider's Web—and discusses her new life as a single mom after her split with husband Stephen Campbell Moore.
Foy, who was photographed by David Sim, is in good company, as human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and award-winning actress Saoirse Ronan also landed their first Vogue covers in 2018.
In celebration of Foy's latest achievement, take a look at other stars' memorable Vogue debuts:
The November 2018 issue is dedicated to the First Man actress (modeling a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress).
The Lady Bird star is dressed in Prada for the August 2018 issue.
The barrister wears an Alexander McQueen top on the May 2018 issue.
The star of Star Wars: Last Jedi looks out of this world in the November 2017 issue.
The Disney Channel and Spider-Man: Homecoming star graced the cover of the magazine's July 2017 issue.
For the June 2017 issue, Anne Leibovitz photographed the Beguiled actress—who admitted to having quite a temper. "My mom and my sister are always like, 'That's not something you brag about," Fanning laughed. "But I tell strangers—I'm also very trusting of people—like, 'I get so mad!'"
The magazine dedicated its April 2017 issue to the pop star, who opened up about her time in treatment.
The Loving star appeared on Vogue's January 2017 issue after appearing in the Oscar-buzzy film.
After gracing various covers of Vogue's international editions, Gigi finally landed the cover of the U.S. version alongside Ashton Eaton.
Two years after her breakthrough performance in The Wolf of Wall Street, the Legend of Tarzan star earned Anna Wintour's approval.
After scoring Golden Globe nominations for Ex Machina and The Danish Girl, the Swedish star scored the magazine's January 2016 cover.
Ahead of Ted 2's summer debut, the actress was featured in the magazine's June 2015 issue.
Ahead of her big 50 Shades of Grey release, the actress nabbed the February 2015 cover of the mag.
In her first Vogue cover story interview, the Oscar-winning beauty opened up about her breathtaking Oscar de la Renta gown from the awards show, saying: "The dress let me know it was going to be worn. It's quite scary when you fall in love with a dress, because it's nothing to do with your brain. It's like a gut reaction."
Just look at those piecing blue eyes—how enchanting! It's no wonder the pop star scored the magazine's February 2012 cover.
For the December 2002 issue, the always-radiant actress showcased her décolletage in a masterfully draped gown.
Ow ow! The June 2013 cover girl puts her sultry figure on display for her debut cover of U.S. Vogue.
The singer looked naturally beautiful for her first time fronting Vogue, sporting a floral dress, crimson lips and soft, ravenesque locks.
Chastain first graced Vogue's cover in Dec. 2013, wearing an airy, marigold-hued Theory by Olivier Theyskens gown and channeling the "Flaming June," a painting by artist Frederic Leighton.
The Girls actress' first cover with the mag showcased her strong facial features—namely those large brown eyes.
Mr. and Mrs. West made their Vogue debut as a duo (naturally). Within the pages of the April 2014 issue, the so-in-love pair posed with baby daughter North West.
The actress' November 2011 cover coincided with her whirlwind press tour for The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.
The songstress' inaugural cover with U.S. Vogue showcased her beautiful facial features and sexy décolletage.
The supermodel's 1995 cover would be her first of many, many times fronting the magazine.
Gaga made her Vogue debut in Mother Monster style, sporting a pink wig, vampy lips and bright white brows.
We can't believe that Meryl covered Vogue for the very first time in 2011! Belated or not, the then 62-year-old looked incredible in a belted dress and oceanside setting.
Stone looked lovely in lace for her Vogue cover photo.
The star made her Vogue debut with a plunging Chanel gown, fiery red locks and lips to match back in 2011.
Lively's retro-inspired 2009 cover for the mag marked the beginning of her ascent in the world of high fashion.
