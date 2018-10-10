Lana Del Rey and Azealia Banks got into a heated Twitter feud on Tuesday.

It all started over an Instagram comment from September in which the singer called out Kanye West for supporting Donald Trump.

"Wow okay Lana, this would be cute if you were consistent with your outrage and refused to collab with A$AP Rocky who has physically assaulted women too," the rapper tweeted along with a screenshot of del Rey's comment. "To me this just looks like the typical White woman taking using a weakened target to 'pretend' to be an ally. Especially because you know that a white woman vs a black male will result in an immediate victory for the white woman due to societal circumstances."

She also claimed del Rey "wouldn't dare challenge a black woman on her opinion," arguing there is more of a "social prejudice in place" between sexes versus women.

As she continued her Twitter spree, the rapper claimed she shouldn't "use Kanye for your own vapid attempts to seem politically aware."

"Kanye is not your enemy or THE enemy," she continued. "In fact your selective outrage makes YOU the enemy. You approve of ASAP rocky because his victims weren't white. You're exactly the kind of thought police Kanye is fighting against...."