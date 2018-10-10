by Zach Johnson | Wed., Oct. 10, 2018 4:45 AM
In honor of the 2018 American Music Awards last night, Jimmy Kimmel Live! rolled out the fifth edition of "Mean Tweets: Music Edition," just hours after E! News debuted a sneak preview online. This time around, Jimmy Kimmel convinced Luke Bryan, The Chainsmokers, Luke Combs, Elvis Costello, Miley Cyrus, Jason Derulo, G-Eazy, Halsey, Imagine Dragons, Korn, Dua Lipa, Jason Mraz, Nickelback, Pink, ScHoolboy Q, Gwen Stefani, The Strokes and Tyga to read—and, in some cases, to respond—to the rudest things written about them on social media.
Some stars, like Pink and ScHoolboyQ, were able to laugh it off. Others, like Cyrus and Derulo, appeared to be more offended by the harsh things anonymous haters wrote about them online.
Watch the segment now to see how each of the participants reacted.
To see other stars who have read "Mean Tweets" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, check out the gallery.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!
Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams Best BFF Moments, Including an Almost Bar Fight and Giant Cardboard Cutout
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?