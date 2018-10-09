Bella Hadid Parties With Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and The Weeknd for Her Birthday

by Lena Grossman | Tue., Oct. 9, 2018 7:44 PM

Bella Hadid, The Weeknd, Birthday Party

Bella Hadid turned 22 on Tuesday and she rang in the special day with a ton of friends and family, including her boyfriend, The Weeknd. Other guests in attendance included her big sis Gigi Hadid fellow model BFF Kendall JennerThey all gathered for the get-together in New York City.

In one video, the model and The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, walk into a room where she's greeted by screaming guests. Bella looks extremely surprised and hugs her beau in a long embrace.

Gigi posted about her little sister's birthday on Instagram as well. In a video on her story, she wrote, "I know all the bday surprises u don't knnowwww." She also teased a video of Bella's birthday cake, which was a giant red butterfly. Kendall posted videos on her Instagram stories with Gigi and showed off the gorgeous decorations filled with roses and red, silver and blue streamers.

How Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid Skillfully Built Their Modeling Empire—and Why Brother Anwar Hadid Is Next

The Weeknd, Bella Hadid

Odette Martin/REX/Shutterstock

On Monday night, the "Starboy" singer posted a big birthday tribute to his girlfriend with a number of private photos of them kissing or holding hands. There's even one of her taking a bath in a pool of rose petals.

The couple broke up in 2015, but rekindled their romance back in July, which E! News exclusively. Sources told E! News that Bella "never really lost feeling for Abel," and then the two of them were a couple just a few months later.

Since their relationship became official again, the couple has traveled around the world together, including Tokyo, Cannes and Paris. The insider shared earlier, "Abel realized once he started dating around, that he actually is still in love with Bella, and they reconnected."

The Weeknd skipped out on the 2018 American Music Awards tonight in order to celebrate with his girlfriend, despite being nominated in the Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B category. The two of them instead enjoyed a scrumptious-looking brunch filled with fluffy pancakes and fancy champagne.

Happy birthday, Bella!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

