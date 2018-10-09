Hello, it's us, writing to you from a puddle of tears.

Tonight's This Is Us was partly about Kevin (Justin Hartley) learning about his father, and partly about Randall (Sterling K. Brown) being a little overzealous, and partly about telling us who Rebecca's mustache boyfriend was, but the real stars of tonight's episode were the women. Kate (Chrissy Metz) faced her surgery, her former selves, and her father. Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) found herself without a job and her role alongside Randall's wild ideas, and Rebecca (Mandy Moore ) contemplated her mustachioed ex, the guy she barely knows, and he determination to be a woman who don't need no man.

First, let's get to the real weepy part. Kate, after finding her entire family convinced she was about to die, went into surgery and dreamt that she was in her childhood home with her teen self (Hannah Zeile) and child self (Mackenzie Hancsicsak), as well as her dead dad (Milo Ventimiglia). Little Kate was thrilled about anything she might get to do one day, but teen Kate was jaded and sure that she could and should never have a kid. Meanwhile, present Kate was still trying to tell her teen self what not to eat.

In the end, her surgery was successful, and they managed to get eight eggs.