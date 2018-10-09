Post Malone's Many Drinks at the 2018 AMAs Is a Big Mood

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Tue., Oct. 9, 2018 6:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Post Malone, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMAs

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Post Malone left his flask at home, but that isn't stopping the singer from indulging in libations at the 2018 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The "Better Now" singer was seen walking on the red carpet channeling his inner frat boy with a red plastic cup in his hands. The cup was a colorful contrast to his turquoise suit with snakes and his initials "PM" embroidered on it. He changed drink vessels once he entered the theater.

At one point, the camera panned on Malone as he smiled and held up his decently-full stemless glass of red wine. That ended quickly.

Malone won the award for Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock over Drake and Ed Sheeran. When he went on stage to accept the award, he handed his empty glass to his seatmate, although for a moment it looked as if the glass would be accompanying him.

Malone is also nominated for Artist of the Year and Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop.

Read

American Music Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Post Malone, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

At yet another point in time, Malone changed his bar order up to something a bit different. He traded in the glass of wine for a plastic cup of something orange. A screwdriver perhaps? Vodka and orange juice? Unclear.

This isn't the first red carpet he's walked while sipping on some suds. In fact, he loves to walk around the town with glasses of wine or other beverages in tow. In one photo posted on Twitter, he and Lil Pump enjoy a nighttime stroll while Malone balances a wine glass on his head (??). During a quick photo-op with Gwen Stefani, he holds a cup of beer while the two of them smile. "love u Gwen," he captioned the picture of them.

Malone won a decent number of awards at the 2018 MTV VMAs, and he celebrated this wins with, guess what, some beer.

Over the weekend, the "White Iverson" singer chopped off his signature man bun and showed off his shorter hairdo on the red carpet. He wrote on Instagram, "had 2 big a-- dreads. plz don't stop listening to my music."

Nonetheless, Posty is definitely in the Rihanna school of taking wine-to-go. What's next?

Congrats on the awards and nominations!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Post Malone , 2018 American Music Awards , American Music Awards , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Bella Hadid, The Weeknd

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Normani Kordei, NBA Awards

Get Ready for Some New Music From Normani

Gladys Knight, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's, Show

Gladys Knight Performs Aretha Franklin Tribute at 2018 American Music Awards

Taylor Swift, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's, Winner

Taylor Swift Makes History at 2018 American Music Awards After Teasing the "Next Chapter"

Bella Hadid, The Weeknd

Bella Hadid Parties With Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and The Weeknd for Her Birthday

Ciara, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's, Show

Ciara and Missy Elliott 1,2 Stepped Their Way Into an Epic Reunion at the 2018 American Music Awards

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.