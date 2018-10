Cardi has had the year of a lifetime. In July, she gave birth to their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, was named one of Time's 100 Most Influential People and won a slew of awards at the 2018 MTV VMAs. Plus, her songs have topped the Billboard charts for weeks at a time, breaking record after record. Plus, she turns 26 on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Cardi revealed what sparked her contentious New York Fashion Week fight with fellow New York rapper Nicki Minaj. In a feature for W magazine, she said, "For a while now she's been taking a lot of shots at me. I spoke to her twice before, and we came to an understanding. But she kept it going."

Allegedly Minaj liked and then unliked a tweet that commented on Cardi's parenting skills, which she resented. "I love my daughter. I'm a good-ass f--king mom. So for somebody that don't have a child to like that comment? So many people want to say that party wasn't the time or the place, but I'm not going to catch another artist in the grocery store or down the block."

If Cardi's red carpet outfit is any indication, everything is just flowery for her as of now.