Carrie Underwood Cradles Baby Bump on 2018 American Music Awards Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Oct. 9, 2018 4:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Carrie Underwood, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMAs

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood's plus one to the 2018 American Music Awards is her bun in the oven!

The country singer arrived to the award show wearing a figure hugging black and gold dress, which she paired with pointed toe heels. She struck an elegant pose with her hands cradling her growing baby bump. 

Underwood is nominated for Best Country Female Artist and will be performing for the crowd at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, Calif..

Recently, Carrie showed off the scar from her traumatic fall that resulted in her receiving more than 40 stitches. In the months following, the star underwent surgery to repair the resulting damage to her arm. She later spoke out about the incident, which occurred at her home, calling it a "freak accident."

Understandably, she took a break from sharing selfies and other photos of her face for some time, but found the courage to go back into the public when she performed at the 2018 ACM Awards in April.

Photos

2018 American Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion

Even though some people presumed she had plastic surgery, Carrie says it was quite the opposite. "I wish I'd gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better," she previously told Redbook. "But I try not to worry too much about it. My mom will be like, 'Did you see they are saying this about you?' And I'll be like, 'Mama, I don't care. I'm just trying to raise my son and live my life.'"

Since then, the star has been fearlessly performing and announced she is expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher

Fans can see her onstage when she goes on tour next year. 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Carrie Underwood , Red Carpet , 2018 American Music Awards , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Bella Hadid, The Weeknd

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Cardi B, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMAs

2018 American Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion

Halsey Dishes on B-Day Italy Trip With G-Eazy at 2018 AMAs

Ciara, Future Zahir Wilburn, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Ciara's Son Future Jr. Is the Cutest Red Carpet Star at the 2018 American Music Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

American Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Claire Foy, Ryan Gosling

Movie Premieres: Red Carpets and Parties!

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.