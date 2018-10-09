Best Dressed at the 2018 AMAs: Vanessa Hudgens, Tracee Ellis Ross, Cardi B and More

by Alanah Joseph | Tue., Oct. 9, 2018 4:26 PM

ESC: Vanessa Hudgens

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

In honor of the American Music Awards 2018, celebs are bringing their personal style to the red carpet. 

This award show is more trendy than others. It allows for Hollywood A-listers to demonstrate their fashion prowess and fame in a way that truly represents their personal brand. Celebs like Tracee Ellis Ross and Khalid take advantage of this freedom by wearing looks that are fit for the red carpet, but also align to their boundary-breaking style. Or, like Selena Gomez's leather dress and choppy blonde hair last year, the AMAs red carpet is the perfect platform for reinvention. From debuting new hairstyles to new trends (See: Taylor Swift's mirrored dress), this red carpet is sure to have a few unexpected looks—get ready!

Check out the best looks of the night below! 

Amandla Stenberg, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Amandla Stenberg

This young star just mastered this carpet, pairing a tux jacket with a bow tie, denim and heeled boots. This is a trendy style that's worthy of recreating—take note.

ESC: Best Dressed, Cardi B

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cardi B

The rapper brings florals to the red carpet is new way and it's awe-inducing, especially with her headdress.

Vanessa Hudgens, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMAs

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

The star brings Hollywood glamour to the AMAs in a blush-toned gown.

ESC: Best Dressed, Jennifer Lopez

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

The triple threat is bold in hot pink and platform heels.

Khalid, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Khalid

The singer proves that pink looks just as good on the guys.

Carrie Underwood, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMAs

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood

The mom-to-be is glowing with a black dress with gold embellishments.

Rita Ora, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

John Shearer/Getty Images For dcp

Rita Ora

The singer takes the puff sleeve trend to the next level in striking gown.

Amber Heard, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Amber Heard

The actress' gown featuring an epic shoulder detail and thigh-high slit stole the show.

Constance Wu, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Constance Wu

The Crazy Rich Asians star brings art to the carpet in a sequined mini dress.

Busy Philipps, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Busy Philipps

The talk show host brings the best of the '70s to the red carpet, complete by sparkling bell bottoms and a suit jacket from Michael Kors and classic hairstyle from the era.

Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Kyle Richards

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is wearing the red dress we need for the holidays.

Becca Tilley, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Becca Tilley

The former Bachelor contestant is mesmerizing in a chrome dress with a thigh-high slit.

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Tracee Ellis Ross

Oversized menswear is a trend that here's to stay and the Black-ish is demonstrating why on the red carpet with a Pyer Moss suit and Jacob & Co. jewelry.

Dua Lipa, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Dua Lipa

The singer wears a gown that she could wear down the red carpet or the aisle.

Taylor Swift, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMAs

John Shearer/Getty Images For dcp

Taylor Swift

The pop star brings a thousand mirrors, proving she's the fairest of them all.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
