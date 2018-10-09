Taylor Swift's American Music Awards Looks Through the Years

Taylor Swift has arrived to the 2018 American Music Awards!

The 28-year-old superstar singer struck a pose on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles wearing a stunning silver Balmain dress and matching boots. She paired the look with Ofira Jewels earrings and rings by Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Jewels.

This is Swift's first appearance at the award show since 2014, where she took the stage to perform her hit song "Blank Space." On Tuesday, Swift will return to the AMAs stage to perform her song "I Did Something Bad" off of her Reputation album. So, in celebration of Swift's performance, we're looking back at all of her AMAs wardrobe over the years!