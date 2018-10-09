Ciara and Missy Elliott 1,2 Stepped Their Way Into an Epic Reunion at the 2018 American Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Tue., Oct. 9, 2018 7:35 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Missy Elliott, Ciara, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's, Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp

It was supersonic. It was hypnotic. It was funky fresh.

Missy Elliott and Ciara reunited on stage tonight at the 2018 American Music Awards in Los Angeles for a performance of "Level Up." 

The "Paint it Black" singer teased her get-together with Elliott in an Instagram right before the show. "Selfies With My Sis Miss," she wrote.

It all began by a dynamic performance by Ciara singing and dancing to "Level Up" that included a large number of dancers and even a drum line. Ciara wore white thigh-high boots and short, white onesie. Missy Elliott's cameo was short but epic as she rapped alongside Ciara.

Photos

2018 American Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion

Ciara came back onto the music scene in full force earlier this summer when she dropped her epic music video for her hit song "Level Up." That was her first single since her 2015 song and hot music video "Dance Like We're Making Love." In the interim, she has since given birth to her second child, Sienna Princess Wilson. She also got married to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in a gorgeous wedding in England.

Missy Elliott has had her fair share of viral internet moments as well. In September, she surprised a fan named Mary Halsey on Ellen who gained instant Twitter fame for covering the hit song "Work It." Halsey, who also goes by Funky White Sista was even in the crowd at the awards show. Although, she probably didn't bring the shofar, which she had in her viral performance and on the daytime talk show.

The two of them most definitely upped the level of any future performances.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ciara , Missy Elliott , 2018 American Music Awards , American Music Awards , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Bella Hadid, The Weeknd

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Normani Kordei, NBA Awards

Get Ready for Some New Music From Normani

Gladys Knight, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's, Show

Gladys Knight Performs Aretha Franklin Tribute at 2018 American Music Awards

Taylor Swift, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's, Winner

Taylor Swift Makes History at 2018 American Music Awards After Teasing the "Next Chapter"

Bella Hadid, The Weeknd

Bella Hadid Parties With Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and The Weeknd for Her Birthday

XXXtentacion

XXXTentacion's Mom Accepts Post-Humous Award at 2018 American Music Awards

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.