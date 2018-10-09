It was supersonic. It was hypnotic. It was funky fresh.

Missy Elliott and Ciara reunited on stage tonight at the 2018 American Music Awards in Los Angeles for a performance of "Level Up."

The "Paint it Black" singer teased her get-together with Elliott in an Instagram right before the show. "Selfies With My Sis Miss," she wrote.

It all began by a dynamic performance by Ciara singing and dancing to "Level Up" that included a large number of dancers and even a drum line. Ciara wore white thigh-high boots and short, white onesie. Missy Elliott's cameo was short but epic as she rapped alongside Ciara.