BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 9 PM

From Calabasas Kid to Pop Culture Queen, See How Kim Kardashian Has Grown Up Over the Years!

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Oct. 15, 2018 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kim Kardashian, TBT

Instagram/Angela Pham/BFA

Get selfie ready, dolls…Kim Kardashian's 38th birthday is just around the corner.

Thus, we felt it was only right to take a look at the KKW Beauty boss' most noteworthy photos from over the years and, unsurprisingly, Keeks has some epic snapshots.

In fact, Kanye West's wife was perfecting the selfie-game long before she was a pop culture phenomenon. And, while Kim may've gotten her start alongside fellow socialite Paris Hilton, she's since launched her name into a full-blown brand. Was the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star always destined for greatness? We certainly think so.

See how exactly Kim's grown up over the years by taking a look at the gallery below. Also, don't forget to wish the mother of three a happy birthday on Oct. 21!

Photos

Growing Up Kardashian: Kim Kardashian

Watch Kim Kardashian count down her favorite episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in honor of her birthday Sunday, Oct. 21, starting at 2:30 p.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Kim Kardashian , Birthdays , Nostalgia , Paris Hilton , Kardashian News , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Yara Shahidi, Chrissy Metz, Olivia Munn

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Kris Jenner Criticizes Khloe Kardashian's Driving Habits

Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1510

Alex Rodriguez, the Jacksons & More! Watch the Kardashians and Their Famous Friends Play a Charity Softball Game

Khloe Kardashian Prepares for True's Baby Shower

Kris Jenner Helps to Restore Watts Community Center

"Keeping Up With The Kardashians" Katch-Up S15, EP.10

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.