Kylie Jenner's New Hairstyle Is the Ultimate Tribute to Kris Jenner

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Oct. 9, 2018 1:36 PM
Like mother, like daughter!
It's no secret that Kylie Jenner has gone through many hairstyle phases. From her highlighter yellow bob at Coachella 2017 to her signature blond ponytail at her 21st birthday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is never afraid to switch things up.
With that in mind, perhaps it should come as no surprise that the proud mom showcased a new style on Instagram Stories today. And spoiler alert: She looked to one special family member for inspiration.
In two photos shared on social media, Kylie is seen Facetiming with mama Kris Jenner. And while the self-proclaimed momager takes up the majority of the frame, our eyes went straight to Kylie's haircut.
"Obsessed with you @KrisJenner," she wrote while showcasing a new black bob and white robe. Looks just like mom, no?
Over the years, the woman behind Kylie Cosmetics has voiced her thoughts on changing hairstyles.
"I always try to be different. I always try to do new things. I think my following started to get a little bigger when I was just figuring out my style and who I was," she shared on a recent episode of Life of Kylie. "Not everyone was dying their hair blue and green, you know."
Kylie added, "People know I do what I want. They just don't know what to expect."
And while we're not positive if this is a temporary change or a long-term style, we can't help but address the similarity in style.
Based on Kris' smile, it's safe to say she totally approves. You're doing great, sweetie!
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?