by Jess Cohen | Tue., Oct. 9, 2018 1:45 PM
Four months after Anthony Bourdain's shocking death, CNN is paying tribute to the acclaimed chef with the Parts Unknown special "Bourdain's Impact."
On June 8, CNN confirmed Bourdain's passing, stating that his cause of death was suicide. "It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," a spokesperson for the network said in a statement. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."
This weekend, the network will air the tribute special, in which Bourdain describes himself as a "lucky cook who gets to tell stories."
CNN
"There are places that snap you out of your comfortable world view, they lead you to believe that maybe there is hope in the world," Bourdain can be heard saying in the trailer for the special, airing Sunday evening.
The trailer also shows clips from previous episodes of Parts Unknown, including one where host Bourdain sat down and had a beer with President Barack Obama.
"He was funny and fearless, with a chef's swagger and the heart of a storyteller," the trailer states. "Anthony Bourdain was the ultimate guest, and his impact lives on."
On Monday, the four-month anniversary of Bourdain's passing, his wife Ottavia Busia-Bourdain posted a throwback family photo to Instagram.
Parts Unknown special "Bourdain's Impact" airs Sunday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?