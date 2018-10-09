Aw! Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Share Cute Childhood Photos Ahead of Royal Wedding

  • By
    &

by Anna Von Oehsen | Tue., Oct. 9, 2018 2:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Princess Eugenie of York, Jack Brooksbank

Royal Family

It's almost that time again—royal wedding time, that is!

Princess Eugenie of York and her fiancée, Jack Brooksbank, released precious pics from their early childhood days on Tuesday in anticipation of their royal wedding.

"In the run up to their special day, the couple and their family have shared some private photographs including these early photographs as young children," the Palace stated.

One of the photos showed a young Eugenie beaming at the camera while revealing her rosy cheeks and tousled brown hair. Another showed a dapper young Jack sporting a button-down shirt and flashing a smile as he rested his chin in his hands. Judging from these similar photos, it looks like Eugenie and Jack were a match made in Heaven from the start!
 
However, these weren't the only photos the dynamic duo shared. In addition to these pictures of the tots, Eugenie, Jack, and their families released some never-before-seen couples shots. 

One of these pictures showed the duo standing at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The photo was captured in the spring of 2016, around the time of Jack's 30th birthday. The photo showed the loving couple snuggling together with a picturesque scene of mountains, trees and clouds in the background. Making cameos in the picture were two of their York dogs. Actually, one of the pups is named Jack, too.  

Photos

6 Wedding Dress Style Predictions for Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie of York, Jack Brooksbank

Royal Family

Another photograph shared with the public showed an up close and personal shot of Jack and Eugenie in Verbier, Switzerland celebrating the New Year. The picture showed them embracing only a few weeks before their engagement was officially announced in January 2018.

Princess Eugenie of York, Jack Brooksbank

Royal Family

The wedding ceremony takes place this Friday. This marks the second major royal celebration to take place at Windsor Castle this year. Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot at the same place back in May.

Find out more details about the highly-anticipated marriage celebration right here.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Royal Wedding , Royals , Princess Eugenie , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Priyanka Chopra

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Meghan Markle, Trevor Engelson

Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband Trevor Engelson Gets Remarried

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Mental Health Summit, Painting

Prince William and Kate Middleton Reveal Their Playful Side While Painting

Samantha Markle, Kensington Palace

Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Remains Hopeful After Failed Ambush

ESC: Princess Eugenie

What Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Gown May Look Like

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Engaged

5 Things We Hope Happen at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Wedding

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.