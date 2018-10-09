Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's $18,000 Wedding Registry Revealed

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is asking for a little more than a gym, tan and laundry before his wedding.

As the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star prepares to marry Lauren Pesce in the coming months, the Internet has uncovered the couple's wedding registry. And for those hoping to send a gift to the happy couple, there are plenty of options for you.

The pair picked out various items from Crate & Barrel and Bloomingdales totaling more than $18,000.

If you're feeling generous, the couple's most expensive item is a $673 white Montreux All Season Down Comforter in King Size.

But for those hoping to treat Mike and Lauren's dogs to a present, there are some options. From a $25 food tray mat, $180 plush dog bed or $40 food bowls, you may just be able to get some tails wagging with your wedding gifts.