Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek may be a LADYGANG, but they're also BFFs.

Although this trio works together to create one of the best podcasts out there, they are first and foremost friends. We say this with confidence after taking an extensive look at their respective social media accounts.

Whether they're conducting fierce interviews with celebrities like Spencer Pratt or having a girls' night with some wine, the LADYGANG ladies are constantly oozing squad goals. No wonder LADYGANG has been nominated for best Pop Podcast of 2018 by E!'s People's Choice Awards.

Thankfully, fans will get to see Keltie, Becca and Jac's bestie vibes play-out on the small screen with E!'s new topical series (also named LADYGANG).

If you need to catch up on the LADYGANG's best BFF moments ahead of the October 28 premiere, be sure to take a look at the images below!