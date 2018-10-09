FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images
When you're traveling, comfort is key. However, Cindy Crawford and shoe designer Sarah Flint are making it easier to strut through airport terminals with style.
As of today, the fashion powerhouses are launching their collaboration, The Jet Set Collection, comprised of three pairs of shoes you can wear during the holidays. Comfortable, functional and stylish, the line is inspired by the supermodel's lifestyle, which requires her to travel and be photo-ready at all times.
"Cindy is a travel connoisseur, not to mention an entrepreneur and fashion powerhouse," Sarah told E! News. "Her input as we designed this collection was invaluable, as she truly knows the meaning of a packed schedule and what a woman needs from her shoes when she is on-the-go."
The new launch includes the Travel Combat Boots, a black leather boot that's taller than an ankle boot, yet shorter than a knee boot; the Travel Cross Skimmer, a black, red or taupe flat shoe with a pointed toe; and the Travel Sandal, a strappy sandal with two heel heights.
Sarah Flint x Cindy Crawford
Of the three, Sarah's favorite is the travel flat: "The flat is a timeless classic; it's the perfect shoe to take you from the office, to the airport, to a family dinner," the designer continued. "I also love to wear flats to black-tie events; pairing a great pair of flats with an evening look has become my go-to for a night out. The Travel Flat has cut-out details and a slim, pointed toe, so while it's comfortable and easy to throw in your carry-on, it's also elevated and feminine."
The styles, including the flats, require an investment, ranging from $375 to $695. However, the fashion duo is banking on their promise of comfort, holiday hues (red, gold, black and taupe) and all-occasion styles.
"Cindy and I wanted this collection to consist of the only three pairs of shoes that women need to pack," Sarah stated. "Both the flat and heel come in a bright, festive red color, which is ideal for the holidays. The heel is also available in a beautiful gold; I often find myself gravitating towards gold accessories during the holiday season. Finally, the combat boot is a travel staple. It is both sturdy and lightweight and can be dressed up or down. I know I will be wearing it daily during the New York winter!"
Check out the launch now at SarahFlint.com!