Of the three, Sarah's favorite is the travel flat: "The flat is a timeless classic; it's the perfect shoe to take you from the office, to the airport, to a family dinner," the designer continued. "I also love to wear flats to black-tie events; pairing a great pair of flats with an evening look has become my go-to for a night out. The Travel Flat has cut-out details and a slim, pointed toe, so while it's comfortable and easy to throw in your carry-on, it's also elevated and feminine."

The styles, including the flats, require an investment, ranging from $375 to $695. However, the fashion duo is banking on their promise of comfort, holiday hues (red, gold, black and taupe) and all-occasion styles.

"Cindy and I wanted this collection to consist of the only three pairs of shoes that women need to pack," Sarah stated. "Both the flat and heel come in a bright, festive red color, which is ideal for the holidays. The heel is also available in a beautiful gold; I often find myself gravitating towards gold accessories during the holiday season. Finally, the combat boot is a travel staple. It is both sturdy and lightweight and can be dressed up or down. I know I will be wearing it daily during the New York winter!"

Check out the launch now at SarahFlint.com!