LOL! Watch Kim Kardashian Accidentally Injure Kris Jenner During a Game of Softball

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Oct. 11, 2018 7:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Khloe Kardashian isn't impressed with her family's softball skills.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian practice for an upcoming softball game as the pregnant Good American founder coaches from the sideline.

"Is this the mound?" a confused Kim asks Khloe.

"No, the mound is there," the Revenge Body host explains. "That would be the pitcher's mound."

Unfortunately, the KKW Beauty boss is still thoroughly confused as she mixes up the locations of first base and home base. After advising Kris to get on the pitcher's mound, Khloe watches as Kim tries and fails at hitting some balls.

"The first softball practice is terrifying," Khloe admits in a confessional. "It's just chickens with their head cut off running around this field. It's not good."

Photos

Kim Kardashian's Best Looks

Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK 1510

E!

Things only get worse when Kanye West's wife tries her hand at pitching. Not only does the mother of three knock the momager off her feet, but Kris is left with a hurt wrist too.

"Oh my god, are you okay?" Kim asks as she rushes to her mother's side. "Oh my god, did you hurt your wrist?"

"I did," the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch responds while holding her hand.

Understandably, this incident has left Khloe wondering if Kim was "aiming" for Kris' head. Will the Kardashian-Jenners be able to pull it together before the big game?

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Kris Jenner , Kim Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian , Sports , Family , Kardashian News , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Jourdan Dunn, Cara Delevingne

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Kris Jenner Is at Bat--What Could Go Wrong?

Luka Sabbat, Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Sheer Top on Date Night With Luka Sabbat

Kim Kardashian, Through the Years

Growing Up Kardashian: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Instagram, Wedding

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Cutest Photos

Kris Jenner Meets Non-Profit Executive Director Justin Mayo

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.