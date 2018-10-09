Did you know Luka Sabbat was one considered the "Internet's coolest teenager"? Or did you even know who Luka Sabbat was before he started dating Kourtney Kardashian?

The 20-year-old model/actor/creative's Google search has likely gone up a considerable amount since he was first spotted out with Kourtney, 39, in September. But Luka's been a major player in the influencer scene since 2015, amassing his own devoted cult following long before stepping out with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

While Luka was discovered by a modeling scout on the streets of New York when he was 15, he was raised in the fashion industry in Paris. His father was a designer, while his mother was a stylist for John Galliano and Dior, meaning at just three years-old, Luka was sitting front row at one of the biggest fashion shows in the world.