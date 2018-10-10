by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Oct. 10, 2018 7:00 PM
Paige has a new man in her life, but she's not ready to shout it from the rooftops just yet.
On this week's all-new Total Divas, Paige will go to some pretty drastic lengths to keep her relationship under wraps, even if it means going on a date with Nia Jax's brother to throw her friends off her track.
"Nia wants to set me up with her brother, but I kinda have a secret to confess," Paige confessed to the camera. "Mr. Kalan is actually my boyfriend. Me and Kalan have wanted to keep it private because we just wanted to have our own little world for a second. I'm really happy and I didn't want anything to interfere in this relationship, anything to ruin this relationship, because I've finally found a guy where I feel like he's the one."
Paige left Kalan at home and took the date with Nia's brother, Ben, but she had some tricks up her sleeve that would surely turn Ben right off.
"Nia is known for being really stubborn and she hasn't stopped harassing me about her brother," Paige revealed. "So I was like, 'You know what? I'll go on a date with her brother.' I'm gonna do everything I can to make sure he doesn't like me, that way Nia won't be upset because I gave it a good old fashioned try."
Paige touched her "sticky" armpits, stuffed her face with food and even got real about the "au naturale" look she likes to keep.
"I like to be natural. So if you don't mind that," Paige informed Ben. "What does natural mean?" a curious Ben asked. "Like legs, down south," the former wrestler added.
And it looked like Paige's gross tactics worked.
"I know I should've just said no, but the good thing is, is I feel like he's pretty repulsed by me right now," Paige admitted. "Me eating food out of his hands and burping, I'm probably gorgeous while I do it."
Paige was sure she had warded Ben off by the end of the date, but stubborn Nia wasn't going to give up on this couple that easily.
"From what my brother told me, he said that the first date with Paige was a little weird," Nia revealed. "I feel like, you know, maybe a second little date with other people around might loosen everybody's energy up and make it better."
But it didn't get better, in fact, everyone could sense the tension besides Nia. It wasn't until Paige stormed out that Nia knew something was up.
Nia and Nattie Neidhart went to check up on Paige after their awkward lunch where they finally met Paige's secret boyfriend.
"This is Kalan," Paige told Nia and Nattie. "We both were just thinking maybe that we don't want everyone to be in our business straight away. All my relationships always been like, all over the internet and we just wanted to finally have a private life."
After the year Paige had, Nia couldn't have agreed more.
"Being in the public eye like Paige is, especially in social media today, people like to judge us and tear our lives apart," Nia confessed to the camera.
"I kinda understand why she didn't want to tell us about having a new boyfriend so soon. Her describing her relationship with Kalan and seeing them together, I can see this light in her eyes and she's so happy and that's all I want for her," Nia added.
Nattie had some drama of her own at home when the barbecue she planned went horribly wrong.
It all started when Nattie left the shopping in the hands of Lana, her dad Jim Neidhart and her mom Elizabeth Neidhart.
"I think that ought to do it," Elizabeth joked to Lana after throwing stacks of meat into their shopping cart. "That's enough to feed Andre the Giant."
"Well Nattie's making it sound like it's the end of the world, so I want to make sure we have tons of meat," the blonde wrestler responded.
The trio's mission got derailed when Lana resolved they all need a drink. "There's no beer, so we're gonna take you to a bar and we're gonna have a drink," Lana continued. "Because God knows we need a drink before we deal with Nattie."
One drink led to the next and before long, the whole motley crew was calling Nattie for a ride home.
Despite the snafu, Nattie was able to make light of the situation and ended the day with her friends and family surrounded by plenty of food, booze and love.
"I put so much pressure on myself to make everybody happy all the time," Nattie admitted to the camera. "And at the end of the day, we didn't have a great barbecue as far as food goes, but I think we created some good memories."
