What Oprah Winfrey Learned From a Recent Health Scare

Good news: Oprah Winfrey is still in good health.

It's something she's grateful for—especially after a recent "health scare," which she describes in the November issue of O, The Oprah Magazine. Writing in her "What I Know for Sure" column, Winfrey says she was making scrambled eggs for breakfast—on an "ordinary Friday morning"—when she "turned to get a pinch of salt and noticed a bit of soreness in my neck. The area under the left side of my chin felt tender. In the mirror, I could see it was swollen. By the time I finished making breakfast, the swelling had increased. It looked like a goiter that had come out of nowhere. I immediately Googled 'swollen lymph gland causes.' None of the results was good."

Winfrey called an internist, who set an appointment for later that afternoon. "For the next four hours, I thought the worst," she writes. "Why would a neck suddenly swell? Maybe it wasn't sudden. Maybe whatever it was had been growing for days, or longer, and I only now noticed."

With her mind racing—"What had I eaten? Could it be the remnant of a cold?"—Winfrey feared the worst. "When I finally opened my mouth to say 'ahhh,' I was prepared for the doctor to say, 'I'm so sorry, Ms. Winfrey, you have [insert terrible disease].'" The reality was less severe than she anticipated. "What she actually said was, 'I think your salivary glands are blocked. Go home, drink plenty of water, and try sucking on some lemons to stimulate your salivary ducts.'"