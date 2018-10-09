Shangela is a Lady Gaga "super fan." So it's no surprise, she had "a blast" working with the singer on the set of A Star Is Born. However, the role also came with a bit of pressure, especially because Shangela said Gaga "handpicked" her to be in the film. Still, Mother Monster was able to calm any nerves.

"She just makes you feel so at home and ready to do your best work," the RuPaul's Drag Race star recently told E! News. "And then, when you see her and she's such a professional but also so kind, it makes you even want to do better."

Shangela would hang out with Gaga in between takes and even learned a few tips from the singer.

"One thing that Gaga taught me was less about makeup and more about how to be just natural through the makeup—really allow your talent to shine through, no matter what you're doing," Shangela said. "So, that's one thing I picked up from her."

Of course, the TV star was able to teach her a few things, too.

"Now, from me to her, I'm like, 'Oh sister! Let's get a little extra highlight over here on the side,'—because you know I like to pop that cheek out," she said.