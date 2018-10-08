Bruno Mars' Birthday Celebration Included Getting Serenaded by Ed Sheeran

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Mon., Oct. 8, 2018 8:30 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bruno Mars, 2018 Grammy Awards, Winners

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Bruno Mars turned 33 today, and the Grammy Award winner spent the day getting serenaded by a special someone: Ed Sheeran.

The "24K Magic" singer posted a video on Instagram of himself sporting his signature sunglasses look, a Versace jacket and a gold birthday hat as he sits behind a pyramid of cupcakes and perhaps a cookie cake on top. Each cupcake has a letter spelling out "BRUNO." 

Mars gleefully cuts into his birthday treats as the camera pans to the "Shape of You" singer crooning "Happy Birthday." In quite the juxtaposition, Sheeran wears a white shirt and camouflage-patterned pants. While the beginning of the song goes on without a hitch, there's a bit of a twist when Sheeran hit the lyrics "happy birthday dear..."

He replaced "Bruno" with "Two-time Super Bowl performing Bruno" instead. The "Just The Way You Are" artist liked that version just the way Sheeran sang it.

While munching on a piece of cake, Mars commands after clinking his glass with approval, "Again!"

And so it goes.

Photos

Bruno Mars' Red Carpet Style Evolution

Mars poked fun at himself and the situation in his video caption. He wrote, "You know you've made it when you can hire Ed Sheeran to sing you Happy Birthday. #ExtraForever! #HappyBrunoMarsDay!"

The singer is nominated for a number of awards at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday night, including Favorite Male Artist — Soul/R&B and Best Tour. Mars was supposed to be accompanied by Cardi Bon his 24K Magic tour, but she dropped out in August in order to spend more time with her baby, Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Sheeran was lauded with a few nominations as well, including Favorite Male Aritst —Pop/Rock and Artist of the Year. He and Mars are both nominated in the Best Tour category.

Happy birthday, Bruno!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ed Sheeran , Bruno Mars , Birthdays , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
John Krasinski, Emily Blunt

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Teen Mom OG, Bristol Palin, Dakota Meyer

Watch Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer's Tear-Filled Breakup on Teen Mom OG

Dancing with the Stars

Dancing with the Stars Season 27: Who Went Home in Week 3 and Who Got the First Perfect Score?

Katharine McPhee, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Here's Proof Katharine McPhee Is the Ultimate Twitter MVP

Dancing with the Stars, Evanna Lynch

Evanna Lynch Opens Up About Eating Disorder Battle and Dances to the Harry Potter Theme on Dancing with the Stars

Busy Philipps, James Franco

Busy Philipps Claims James Franco Physically Assaulted Her on the Set of Freaks and Geeks

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.