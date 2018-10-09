Ruby Rose Looks Awesome as Batwoman in First Look at the 2018 Arrowverse Crossover

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Oct. 9, 2018 8:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Batwoman, The CW, Ruby Rose

The CW

Batwoman has arrived!

The CW has just debuted the first picture of Ruby Rose in costume as Kate Kane/Batwoman for this year's Arrowverse crossover, and she looks epic.

She's got the trademark flaming red hair, the red Bat symbol, an incredibly dramatic cape, and a look on her face that seems to indicate that she is not one to be messed with.

The costume was designed by legendary award-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood, who also designed the signature costumes for Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl.

Today also marks the first day of filming for the crossover, which will combine Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl, and will play out over three nights, starting Sunday, December 9.

Photos

Everything We Know About the 2018 CW Superhero Crossover

The network recently revealed that the theme for the crossover is Elseworlds, which is a branch of DC comics that allows for stories outside of the regular canon, meaning we can see alternate versions of the heroes without disrupting any other timelines. We'll meet Batwoman in the crossover, which will then supposedly lead into her own series on the CW.

We'll also be meeting Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies), a doctor at Arkham Asylum, and a powerful alien called The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) during the crossover. For everything we know about the event so far, check out the gallery above.

This year's crossover airs Sunday, December 9 at 8 p.m., Monday, December 10 at 8 p.m., and Tuesday, December 11 at 8 p.m. on the CW.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Arrow , The Flash , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
NCT 127

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Miley Cyrus Reads Mean Tweets on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Outlander" Stars Talk All Things America!

New York Comic-Con, Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Outlander Cast

All Bets Are Off When the Outlander Cast Interviews Each Other About American Customs

John Goodman

John Goodman Says Roseanne Barr Is "Missed" on The Conners

Teen Mom OG, Bristol Palin, Dakota Meyer

Watch Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer's Tear-Filled Breakup on Teen Mom OG

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.