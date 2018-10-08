Watch Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer's Tear-Filled Breakup on Teen Mom OG

Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer are coming to terms with the demise of their relationship. 

On Monday's latest episode of Teen Mom OG, the MTV reality TV show's newest cast member invites viewers in as she and her husband of two years decide to call it quits once and for all. Tensions are high as Bristol and Dakota, who have been at odds over his ongoing mental health issues, sit down to hash things out in front of Teen Mom OG producers.

Bristol says that even as a one-time single mom, she's never felt "more lonely" than she does right now. "We don't know how to co-exist together at all," the 27-year-old mom of three tells Dakota.  

"It's become tough," Dakota acknowledges. "99 percent of our problems in this family and in this marriage is my anxiety and my PTSD whether you want to believe or justify it or not."

That's when Bristol apologizes to the former U.S. marine, who received the Medal of Honor for his service in the war in Afghanistan, for becoming "cold."

She adds, "I don't think that you deserve to have a wife that's that way and I want you to have a sense of peace. I do feel like we're better people when we're not together." Dakota disagrees, who says he feels guilty for contributing to their marriage's failure. "We're quitting on our marriage," he shares. "The only people that are going to suffer are our kids."

"I think our kids would suffer even more if we sat here and continued to try to do this relationship," responds Bristol. "It's not a good situation... It breaks my heart because I do love you and I think you're the most incredible dad. It breaks my heart that we were never able to sit here and be teammates with anything." 

Dakota would ultimately file for divorce from Bristol in Feb. 2018. The exes have two children together, daughters Sailor Grace and Atlee Bay. The daughter of Sarah Palin has a son, 9-year-old Tripp Johnston, from a previous relationship. 

Press play on the video above to see the emotional moment in full. 

Teen Mom OG returns next Monday at 9 p.m. on MTV.

