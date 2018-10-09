Taylor Swift just kicked off the 2018 American Music Awards with an electrifying performance of her track, "I Did Something Bad," off of her latest hit album, Reputation.

The 28-year-old superstar opened Tuesday's award show, taking center stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, in front of celeb attendees including Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Jennifer Lopez. Swift dominated the stage as performed alongside her dancers. Towards the end of the performance, a giant snake appeared behind Swift as she sang "they say I did something bad, then why's it feel so good?"

This was the first time Swift had performed at the AMAs since 2014, when she took the stage to perform "Blank Space."

Prior to hitting the stage, Swift struck a pose in a stunning silver Balmain dress and matching boots, paired with Ofira Jewels earrings and rings by Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Jewels.