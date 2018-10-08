19 Cozy Throws and Pillows Just in Time for Fall

  By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Oct. 8, 2018 4:07 PM

Shopping: Cozy Blankets and Pillows

There's only one seasonal purchase we love more than a fall sweater and that's a fall blanket.

Both are similar in the fact that extreme coziness is a top requirement, but one you wear outside and the other you can snuggle up with in the comfort of your own home. Whether your bed needs an extra layer at night, or you and bae want to get comfy during movie night, a plush warm throw is a fall time must-have. Not only does it need to feel like heaven, it needs to be cute, too.

And hey, while you're at it, you might as well pick out a few fuzzy pillows to really set the chilly weather-ready mood. You feel us?

Sheepskin Pillow

BUY IT:  UGG® Sheepskin Decorative Pillow, $145 

In the Wild Print

BUY IT: Barefoot Dreams CozyChic In the Wild Throw Blanket, $180

Fuzzy Faux Fur

 BUY IT:  Anthropologie Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $128

Plush Faux Fur

BUY IT:  UGG® Coastline Faux Fur Throw, $98 

Fun Blue Pattern

BUY IT:  Juniper Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $128

Fuzzy Cheetah Pillow

BUY IT:  Bloomsbury Market Darcey Throw Pillow, $26

Gold Fleece

BUY IT:  Urban Outfitters Amped Fleece Throw Blanket, $49 

Leopard Faux Fur

BUY IT:  Joss & Main Aaryahi Leopard Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $32

Cotton Throw Pillow

BUY IT:  Mistana Calliope 100% Cotton Throw Pillow, $35

Soft Korean Mink

BUY IT:  Azura Ultra Soft Korean Mink Reversible Blanket, $66 

Fairisle Sherpa

BUY IT:  Eddie Bauer Fairisle Sherpa Throw, $28

Cabin Plaid Flannel Pillow

BUY IT:  Eddie Bauer Cabin Plaid Flannel Cotton Throw Pillow, $24

Cable Knit Pillow

BUY IT: Boykins Chunky Cable Knit Wool Throw Pillow, $64

Plaid Sherpa

BUY IT:  Joss & Main Burnsfield Faux Mohair Sherpa Throw, $46 

Cobalt and Marine Blue

BUY IT:  Joss & Main Wenzel Feathered Stripe Throw Blanket, $177

Salmon Stripes

BUY IT:  Eddie Bauer Salmon Ladder Cotton Throw, $38

Cotton Handloom

BUY IT:  Joss & Main Greta Handloom Transitional Cotton Throw Blanket, $58 

Shaggy Pink

BUY IT:  Joss & Main Doron Throw, $97

Reversible Fleece & Sherpa

BUY IT:  Eddie Bauer Elk Stance Plush Throw, $25 

Now, who wants to snuggle? 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

