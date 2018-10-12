by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 5:00 AM
Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross are baring it all on stage, but is it worth the gamble?
After a sketchy soundcheck, Ashlee questions if performing their new music live is a good idea in this clip from Sunday's season finale of ASHLEE+EVAN.
"There's definitely a lot of responsibility I feel towards making sure that everything goes well when it comes to the work me and Ashlee are doing," Evan admits to the camera. "Especially since she hasn't been back doing this for 10 years. There's a lot at stake there and there's a lot of wanting things to go right."
Amidst the chaos of rehearsal and soundcheck, Ashlee turns to her dad Joe Simpson for a little reassurance.
"How you doin' baby?" Joe asks his daughter.
E!
"I'm good. How are you?" Ashlee responds. "I just feel like I want it to sound OK and my in-ears are like these random, squishy...I don't have in-ears."
The issues with her in-ears have Ashlee worried that she may be rolling the dice with this performance.
"Given the amount of issues that we were going through during rehearsal and even soundcheck, doing this show is a gamble," Ashlee confesses to the camera.
See the couple prepare for their big performance in the clip above.
Watch the season finale of ASHLEE+EVAN Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!
