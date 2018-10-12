Ashlee Simpson-Ross Calls Live Performance With Evan Ross a "Gamble" on ASHLEE+EVAN Season Finale

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross are baring it all on stage, but is it worth the gamble?

After a sketchy soundcheck, Ashlee questions if performing their new music live is a good idea in this clip from Sunday's season finale of ASHLEE+EVAN.

"There's definitely a lot of responsibility I feel towards making sure that everything goes well when it comes to the work me and Ashlee are doing," Evan admits to the camera. "Especially since she hasn't been back doing this for 10 years. There's a lot at stake there and there's a lot of wanting things to go right."

Amidst the chaos of rehearsal and soundcheck, Ashlee turns to her dad Joe Simpson for a little reassurance.

"How you doin' baby?" Joe asks his daughter.

Watch

Ashlee Simpson-Ross Talks to Her Dad About His Brush With Death

Ashlee Simpson Ross, Ashlee and Evan 106

E!

"I'm good. How are you?" Ashlee responds. "I just feel like I want it to sound OK and my in-ears are like these random, squishy...I don't have in-ears."

The issues with her in-ears have Ashlee worried that she may be rolling the dice with this performance.

"Given the amount of issues that we were going through during rehearsal and even soundcheck, doing this show is a gamble," Ashlee confesses to the camera.

See the couple prepare for their big performance in the clip above.

Watch the season finale of ASHLEE+EVAN Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Ashlee and Evan , E! Shows , Ashlee Simpson-Ross , Evan Ross , Couples , Music , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Ansel Elgot, Polo Red Crush Launch

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1510

Will Kris Jenner Actually Get Mad Over Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick's Art Vandelay Prank?

Bebe Rexha, City of Hope Gala

Fashion Police

Charlie Sheen

Relive the Shadiest Watch What Happens Live Guest Moments, Because Spilling the Tea Is What Andy Cohen Does Best

Ocean's 8, Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway's Ocean's 8 Role Earned Her a 2018 PCAs Finalist Spot, But It's Not Her Only Impressive Film Role to Date

Busy Philipps, Food

Busy Tonight Host Busy Philipps Loves Margaritas & Good Food and Now We Want to Drink Margaritas and Eat With Her ASAP!

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.