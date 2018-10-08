Shameless' Gallagher family is losing another member. Cameron Monaghan announced he's also leaving the Showtime comedy. His exit comes on the heels of Emmy Rossums departure announcement.

The actor made his announcement on Instagram with a series of photos.

"I have been a series regular on this show for roughly ten years. I was the tender age of fifteen when we shot the pilot, and I came of age in so many ways, both legally and personally. I was very lucky to mature and grow with this show. Experiencing so many firsts, maturing as an actor, a professional, and a human. In the process gaining friends, family, and the best coworkers a very lucky actor could ask for, and for this I can be nothing but gracious," he wrote.