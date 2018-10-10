Kris Jenner is lending her resources to a very important local cause.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris meets with Justin Mayo the executive director of the nonprofit organization, Red Eye, who has a big project he wants to get Kris involved in.

"He was given the keys to the Watts Community Center which is a risk of being shut down," Kris tells the camera. "He wants to keep it open and make a place for all the kids in the community to go."

Red Eye, which has been mentoring kids in the Watts housing projects for a little over 12 years, hopes to create a safe space for kids in the area.

"The average age of someone there is 21 and the largest group of people living there is the age group of 10 or younger," Justin explains to Kris. "So basically it's kids that are raising kids out there. Only 2.9 percent make it to college and over 50 percent drop out of high school. Police statistics say there's 7,000 gang members within two miles of that specific location."