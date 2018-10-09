EXCLUSIVE!

All Bets Are Off When the Outlander Cast Interviews Each Other About American Customs

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Oct. 9, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

America, home of the brave, land of haters who hate the letter "u"? It seems so, according to the Outlander cast.

In season four of Outlander, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) arrive in pre-Revolutionary War America to begin their new lives. It's a season of firsts for them, as Claire adjusts to a time period she only read about and Jamie deals with new customs and threats, similarly to when the cast, Balfe, Heughan, Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton, came to America for their respective first times.

E! News let the cast of Outlander turn the tables on each other at New York Comic Con to get the scoop on all their American thoughts, from their first memories to the weirdest American customs and food they have still yet to grasp. Spoiler: the spelling changes are a sore spot for some of the cast. Americans don't respect the letter "u."

Photos

25 Fascinating Facts About Outlander

"What do you got against 'U's? What the hell?" Balfe asks in the video above.

Plus, are Americans doing movie theater snacks all wrong? And, sorry, is peanut butter and jelly an American thing?

Watch the video above to hear from Balfe, Heughan, Rankin and Skelton.

Outlander returns Sunday, November 4 at 8 p.m. on Starz.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Outlander , Sam Heughan , Caitriona Balfe , Entertainment , Apple News , TV , Top Stories
Latest News
Bella Thorne, 21st Birthday Party

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

"Outlander" Stars Talk All Things America!

John Goodman

John Goodman Says Roseanne Barr Is "Missed" on The Conners

Teen Mom OG, Bristol Palin, Dakota Meyer

Watch Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer's Tear-Filled Breakup on Teen Mom OG

Dancing with the Stars

Dancing with the Stars Season 27: Who Went Home in Week 3 and Who Got the First Perfect Score?

Dancing with the Stars, Evanna Lynch

Evanna Lynch Opens Up About Eating Disorder Battle and Dances to the Harry Potter Theme on Dancing with the Stars

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.