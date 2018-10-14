Jonathan Prime
by Johnni Macke | Sun., Oct. 14, 2018 7:00 AM
Jonathan Prime
Mamma Mia! Lily James is a full-blown star!
OK, fans of the British star have known for a while that she is a fantastic actress, but her role as young Donna in the summer blockbuster, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again earned her some serious street cred.
In fact, this musical role is how she earned herself a People's Choice Awards finalist spot in the Female Movie Star of 2018 category and frankly her singing chops and overall acting skills are reason enough for her to win the category...although it's not up to us.
It's up to you to vote for James for Female Movie Star of 2018 and with our final voting deadline creeping up on Friday, Oct. 19 the time is now to make your voice heard.
As you decide which fierce female will get your vote, why not take a look back at all of the 29-year-old actress's best roles throughout her career?
There are few that you might've totally forgotten about and a few that you'll never stop loving from James —cough, Cinderella, cough.
Whether you fell in love with James as Lady Rose on Downton Abbey—she was annoying at first, but in the end was totally sweet—or just became a fan with her new Netflix film, The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, the actress has a body of work that speaks volumes.
Check out all of James' iconic roles below and don't forget to vote for all of the People's Choice Awards categories before the Oct. 19 deadline!
ITV Studios
In 2011, Lily James landed a recurring role on the series Secret Diary of a Call Girl. On the show she played Poppy, the daughter of Hannah's (Billie Piper) agent Stephanie (Cherie Lunghi), who gets into some trouble of her own on season four.
PBS
James' biggest break was when she became the newest member of the Crawley family on Downton Abbey. The British actress played Lady Rose (beginning in season three), the younger distant cousin to Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) and Lady Edith (Laura Carmichael), who was only 18 years old, loved to have fun and wasn't exactly lady like. That being said, fans loved her for stirring things up at the estate.
Disney Enterprises, Inc
In 2015, the 29-year-old actress became a Disney princess thanks to the live action movie release of Cinderella. She was the titled character and she shined throughout the magical film.
Article continues below
Lionsgate
When 19th century England is being overtaken by zombies, the Bennett sisters, one being James' Elizabeth Bennett, must not only protect themselves from the monsters, but must try to navigate the pressures of marrying at the same time in this 2016 movie.
Media Rights Capital
The England native played Debora, Baby's (Ansel Elgort) love interest, in the Oscar-nominated film about a young getaway driver who finds himself working for a crime boss in a heist to end all heists.
Focus Features
The Darkest Hour takes place in the 1940s when the fate of Western Europe rests in the hands of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill (Gary Oldman). He must decide to negotiate with Adolf Hitler or fight a battle he might not win and only has a few people fully on his side including his assistant Elizabeth Layton (James) and his wife Clemmie (Kristin Scott Thomas).
Article continues below
Kerry Brown/Netflix
Based on the best-selling novel by the same name, The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society tells the story of a writer (James) who forms an unexpected bond with the residents of Guernsey Island following World War II. After seeing what the war did to the forgotten island, she decides to write a book about their lives and struggles.
Jonathan Prime/Universal Pictures
10 years after Mamma Mia! was released, your favorite characters came back with a twist. In 2018's follow-up to the musical film, fans saw what was currently happening with Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) as she prepared to be a mother, while getting a glimpse into the past in order to see what Donna (Meryl Streep) was like when she was pregnant. Young Donna is played by James and she fits into those iconic overalls perfectly.
Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?