David Schwimmer is back on NBC's Thursday night lineup, but Ross Geller he isn't. Schwimmer is now a recurring guest star on Will & Grace as Noah, a potential love interest for Grace (Debra Messing).

"It was fun, I was a little nervous in the very first scene in the first episode I was doing," Schwimmer admitted to E! News at The Rape Foundation's Annual Brunch. "Also ‘cause my daughter was there and she had never seen me do anything before. After the first scene, I was like, ‘Oh, I remember this.' It was really fun."

So much fun that he'd get on the reboot trend with Friends?