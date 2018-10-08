Is this season of Teen Mom OG hard for you to watch, fans of Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra? You're not alone.

"This will probably be the only episode I watch this season honestly," Tyler tweeted after the MTV reality hit's new season premiere aired. And after watching it, it's easy to understand why the 26-year-old might be temporarily canceling his season pass.

In the episode, viewers say Tyler struggling with Catelynn, 26, returning to rehab, saying he felt "totally sucked dry" and "bitter."

Admitting he was nervous he was going to lose empathy for his wife of three years, Tyler decided to return to therapy, where he made a shocking revelation.