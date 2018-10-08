by Jess Cohen | Mon., Oct. 8, 2018 1:23 PM
What's really going on between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson?
Amid the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's cryptic social media posts, a source tells E! News that Khloe is "still very much insecure" about being apart from Tristan and is "struggling with trusting him to be on his own around other women when she isn't there." Tristan has returned to Cleveland to prepare for the Cavaliers' basketball season, but Khloe is still in Los Angeles.
It was just six months ago that a cheating scandal involving Tristan surfaced, shortly before Khloe gave birth to the couple's daughter, True Thompson.
"In addition to her own insecurities about Tristan's infidelity, Khloe is continuing to struggle with her family's thoughts of Tristan as most of them haven't forgiven him for cheating, even though they are trying to support Khloe's decision to be with him," the insider tells us. "Everyone in the family ultimately wants what's best for True, but they're wary that Tristan will cheat again, and they hate seeing how this is effecting Khloe."
SPW / SplashNews.com
The sources adds that Khloe has been able to rely on Kourtney Kardashian for support as Kourtney "has been the most open-minded about Khloe and Tristan reconciling."
While Khloe was planning on heading to Ohio last week, she made the decision not to go.
"Khloe had everything planned to leave for Cleveland early last week, and decided not to go," a second source tells E! News. "She doesn't feel comfortable to leave her home and family in L.A. and head back to her life in Cleveland right now. She isn't ready to go."
Roger / BACKGRID
"Khloe has had many ups and downs lately with Tristan," the insider continues. "Her and Tristan are not in the best place currently. Khloe wants to work things out for the sake of True, but it has been very difficult recently. She has huge trust issues that she has not overcome, and it's definitely caused a rift. Khloe thought things would blow over, but she still has insecurities deep down."
Back in May, one month after True's birth, a source gave us some insight as to why Khloe decided to give Tristan another chance following the cheating scandal.
"Khloe has given Tristan another chance at their relationship, and is trying to put the pieces back together for the sake of True," the insider shared with E! News at the time. "Although she is crushed by the scandal, Khloe desperately wants things to work and wants to have a complete family."
It was just weeks ago that Khloe and Tristan showed PDA as they attended Jordyn Woods' 21st birthday party in Studio City, Calif.
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
