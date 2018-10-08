What's really going on between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson?

Amid the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's cryptic social media posts, a source tells E! News that Khloe is "still very much insecure" about being apart from Tristan and is "struggling with trusting him to be on his own around other women when she isn't there." Tristan has returned to Cleveland to prepare for the Cavaliers' basketball season, but Khloe is still in Los Angeles.

It was just six months ago that a cheating scandal involving Tristan surfaced, shortly before Khloe gave birth to the couple's daughter, True Thompson.

"In addition to her own insecurities about Tristan's infidelity, Khloe is continuing to struggle with her family's thoughts of Tristan as most of them haven't forgiven him for cheating, even though they are trying to support Khloe's decision to be with him," the insider tells us. "Everyone in the family ultimately wants what's best for True, but they're wary that Tristan will cheat again, and they hate seeing how this is effecting Khloe."