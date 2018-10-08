It's been about a month since Meghan McCain took a break from The View following John McCain's death. On Monday, the TV star made a tearful return to the morning show and opened up about her father's passing.

Meghan's eyes filled with tears as she received a warm welcome from the audience. She then told her co-hosts she missed them "so much" and thanked the show, the network and her fans for their support. She recalled riding in a motorcade behind her father's hearse and the moment that touched her heart.

"From the very moment I left, there were people in the country—all races, all ages, all creeds—out there with American flags waving, saluting, praying—everyone," she said. "He would have loved it."

While she admitted she "cried the entire way," she appreciated how "everyone came out and celebrated him with love."

"It made me so inspired that the ideals that my father espoused through his career are the ideals of America," she continued. "And I think there was a lot of talk about what died with him, and I'm here to tell you it didn't….And I need us to remember that. He believed in America and exceptionalism. He believed America is the greatest country in the history of the world. He believed that when your candidate's opponent says something racist in a rally, you push back. That is John McCain and that is what America is."