Royal Wedding Guests Describe Princess Eugenie's Magical Ceremony

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 7:40 AM
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding was as star-studded as it gets!
The couple tied the knot this morning at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, where the bride wore a custom Peter Pilotto dress, the Grenville Emerald tiara and emerald earrings from the groom. Thirty members of the royal family turned out for the event, while notable guests included Cressida Bonas, James Blunt, Naomi Campbell, Jimmy Carr, Chelsy Davy, Cara Delevingne, Poppy Delevingne, Stephen Fry, Pixie Geldof, Ellie Goulding, Ricky Martin, Pippa Middleton, Demi Moore, Kate Moss, Liv Tyler, Holly Valance, Jack Whitehall and Robbie Williams. Leading up to the ceremony, it was assumed George Clooney and Rande Gerber would attend, as Jack is a brand ambassador for their Casamigos tequila company.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte were both in the bridal party, while Prince William and Kate Middleton were seated by Prince Charles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The wedding was live-streamed around the world, and royal admirers reveled in the festivities on social media. Now, E! News is highlighting how Hollywood reacted to the dreamy ceremony.
Married to Medicine's Marshana D. Ritchie made an astute (and funny) observation:
Some of the attendees even weighed in on the couple's nuptials as the day unfolded. In a series of Instagram updates, Cara joked she was "suited and booted" in her Emporio Armani tuxedo and her Chanel hat—so much so that she was "showing up the lads" by her side. Meanwhile, Jack said he had an "incredible day" watching "two of the kindest and most lovely people in the world tie the knot," he wrote. "Wish them a very happy life together. Congrats Jack and Euge!!"
Royal Wedding, Windsor Castle, in the presence of the Queen and I end up sat next to low rent footballer. I had to start pretending he was a dignitary called Rupert Redknapp The Duke of Hampton. An incredible day, seeing two of the kindest and most lovely people in the world tie the knot. Wish them a very happy life together. Congrats Jack and Euge!! #royalwedding 💍
Derek shared a photo of Cara and her sisters, joking he'd joined the family "for a day."
Delevingne for a day 🇬🇧👩👩👧👦🎩
Upon learning Eugenie canceled her open-top carriage ride through Windsor because of the winds that knocked guests over, Chrissy Teigen joked with her Twitter followers, "I thought there was a portrait of a woman randomly hanging inside her carriage like a mini apartment."
As more reactions roll in throughout the day, this story will be updated accordingly.
