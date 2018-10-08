Why Taylor Swift Finally Got Political

Taylor Swift and politics haven't always mixed.

In fact, they never have. In the 12 years since she released her debut, self-titled album, setting her career on a superstar trajectory, she's remained a purposefully apolitical figure. It had been a shrewd move, one that served her well. After all, you can't alienate half the country if you keep your mouth shut.

Not even the contentious 2016 presidential election, a time when all of her contemporaries were making their opinions heard and she faced withering criticism from just about everyone for not joining in, could prompt the "Delicate" singer to take a stand one way or the other. Instead, we simply got a photo of her in line at her polling place on Election Day, with a caption that merely implored folks to exercise their civic duty and vote. If Taylor had strong feeling one way or the other about Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton—and it stands to reason that, like everyone else, she probably did—she wasn't sharing them with the rest of us.

But that was then and this is now. And to paraphrase a line from the singer's hit single "Look What You Made Me Do," the old Taylor can't come to the phone now. Why? Because she's fed up.